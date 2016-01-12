BERLIN Jan 12 Lufthansa Group carried a record number of passengers in 2015, as low oil prices and brisk travel demand helped to offset the impact of strikes, the German group said on Tuesday.

Lufthansa, which includes Germanwings, Eurowings, Austrian Airlines and Swiss, said it carried 107.7 million passengers in 2015, up 1.6 percent on the previous year.

By comparison, low-cost carrier Ryanair carried 101.4 million customers last year, an increase of 17 percent, with just its one brand.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)