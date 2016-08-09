BERLIN Aug 9 Lufthansa said passenger
traffic rose in July, but its plans were less full as capacity
outstripped demand, while demand from Asia dropped.
Lufthansa has said it will trim growth plans this year to
reflect traveller caution, especially from Asia, following
attacks in Europe, the failed coup in Turkey and Britain's vote
to leave the European Union.
Lufthansa said July traffic measured in revenue-passenger
kilometres rose 2.5 percent, while capacity increased 3.5
percent. Its load factor therefore dropped 0.9 percentage points
to 86 percent.
Passenger demand in Asia/Pacific dropped 3.6 percent in
July, Lufthansa added.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)