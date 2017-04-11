Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
BERLIN, April 11 Lufthansa said it had seen a slight improvement in pricing in March as it reported traffic demand up 11 percent driven by growth at its Eurowings and Brussels Airlines brands.
Lufthansa said on Tuesday traffic measured in revenue seat kilometres rose 11 percent while capacity rose more slowly at 9.9 percent. That meant the load factor - a measure of how full planes are - rose 0.8 percentage points to 77.2 percent.
"Pricing was slightly positive in March on a currency-neutral basis," it said.
Rival Air France-KLM also reported solid March traffic figures on Monday, saying the improved pricing trend it had seen since the end of 2016 had continued.
Lufthansa shares were up around 2 percent ahead of the data, boosted by an upgrade from Exane BNP Paribas, and extended gains to trade up almost 4 percent at 1112 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
BASEL, Switzerland, June 15 "When did so many people start caring about contemporary art?" wondered Marc Glimcher, head of the Pace gallery empire, as he busily made deals at Art Basel's VIP preview this week.
LONDON, June 15 A Roche breast cancer drug at the centre of a prolonged pricing row in Britain will now be paid for routinely, following a discount deal between the company and the National Health Service (NHS).