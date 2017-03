FRANKFURT, April 10 Germany's largest airline Lufthansa said passenger sales in terms of revenue-seat kilometers rose by 3 percent in March.

The load factor - a measure of how full its planes are - rose by 2.8 percentage points to 79.5 percent. Cargo volumes fell 4.4 percent.

Air France-KLM on Tuesday said passenger traffic rose 2.2 percent in March, helped by the early timing of Easter this year, while German rival Air Berlin, which is streamlining its operations as it seeks to cut debt, said March numbers fell 8 percent.