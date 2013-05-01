UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT May 1 German trade union Verdi said it had reached agreement with Lufthansa on wage increases for 33,000 workers, averting another round of strikes that the union had threatened.
Employees of Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik will see their pay rise by 4.7 percent, while Lufthansa AG staff pay will rise by 3.0 percent, in a deal which runs for 26 months and excludes forced layoffs, Verdi said in a statement.
The deal is pending approval by union members by May 14. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders