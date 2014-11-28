FRANKFURT Nov 28 German pilots union VC said late on Friday that talks with carrier Deutsche Lufthansa over retirement benefits have broken down and that new strikes are possible any time.

"From now, strike action is to be expected again at any time at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings," the union said in a statement.

The dispute between Germany's largest airline and the union has resulted in repeated strikes this year, affecting thousands of passengers. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Chris Reese)