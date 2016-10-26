UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Oct 26 Cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings will be on strike for 24 hours at Germany's Duesseldorf and Hamburg airports on Thursday, union UFO said in a statement.
UFO earlier said it was calling on Eurowings cabin crew to go on strike on Thursday after last-ditch pay talks collapsed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders