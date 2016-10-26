FRANKFURT Oct 26 Cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings will be on strike for 24 hours at Germany's Duesseldorf and Hamburg airports on Thursday, union UFO said in a statement.

UFO earlier said it was calling on Eurowings cabin crew to go on strike on Thursday after last-ditch pay talks collapsed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)