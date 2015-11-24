BERLIN Nov 24 The main cabin crew union at Lufthansa is working with the airline's management to find a way to ease tensions and ward off the strikes that the union has threatened for the end of this week.

The union, UFO, on Monday called for a fresh round of strikes starting on Thursday and Friday and continuing on Monday, if Lufthansa did not show more willingness to deal directly with the union in a long-running row over early retirement and pensions.

The union said in a brief statement that it would provide more information on Wednesday.