UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN Nov 24 The main cabin crew union at Lufthansa is working with the airline's management to find a way to ease tensions and ward off the strikes that the union has threatened for the end of this week.
The union, UFO, on Monday called for a fresh round of strikes starting on Thursday and Friday and continuing on Monday, if Lufthansa did not show more willingness to deal directly with the union in a long-running row over early retirement and pensions.
The union said in a brief statement that it would provide more information on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.