FRANKFURT Oct 20 German cabin crew union UFO said strikes were possible from Monday at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings after talks on pay collapsed last week.

More detailed information on timing would be provided at a later point, UFO board member Nicoley Baublies said in a video statement posted online on Thursday.

Lufthansa is using the regional carrier as the base for low-cost expansion and is combining it with its Germanwings operations. The union has been trying to agree new contracts for Eurowings staff in Germany for two years.

The Eurowings talks are separate from an agreement between Lufthansa and UFO for staff at its main Lufthansa brand and Germanwings, for which a deal was agreed over the summer.

The carrier has previously said that only 23 Eurowings planes operated in Germany could therefore be subject to the latest industrial action.

Baublies said on Thursday the union was checking whether strikes could be extended to other parts of the Eurowings operation.

