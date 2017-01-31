FRANKFURT Jan 31 A Lufthansa
spokesman said the results of mediation with pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit over pay contracts will be presented a few
days after the talks end, declining to comment on the process
further.
The two sides had planned to end the mediation process,
which is being led by former diplomat Gunter Pleuger, by the end
of January.
"We will not comment on the content or progress of the
talks," the spokesman said on Tuesday.
While mediation talks are ongoing, the pilots' union may not
call for a strike.
