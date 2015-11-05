BRIEF-Gambero Rosso signs commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
FRANKFURT Nov 5 Representatives from German cabin crew union UFO will meet with Lufthansa management on Thursday for talks over early retirement benefits and pensions as a deadline to ward off a strike nears.
Nicoley Baublies, head of the union, told Reuters the union saw little chance of reaching an agreement but that they had to try.
Lufthansa has suggested talks for 1300 GMT.
The union on Monday said that it would call for a week-long strike from Friday if Lufthansa management did not make a better offer by 1600 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)
ZURICH, April 6 French group Saint-Gobain has extended until the end of this year its contract to buy a controlling stake in Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika from Sika's founding family and may prolong it again until the end of 2018, it said.