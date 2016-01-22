Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
BERLIN Jan 22 Lufthansa and its main cabin crew union have agreed preliminary deals on pay and pensions and have come up with a mediation scheme for other areas of dispute that will see cabin crew strikes ruled out until the end of June, they said on Friday.
The pay deal runs until September 2016 and sees around 19,000 cabin crew receiving a one-off payment of 3,000 euros for 2015, plus a pay rise of 2.2 percent from Jan. 1, 2016.
A new pay deal for the period from Oct. 1 will be part of the mediation process, as will any details on pensions that can't be agreed before Feb. 15, Lufthansa and the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively