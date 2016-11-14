UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN Nov 14 Lufthansa has offered its pilots in Germany mediation in a long-running row over pay, it said on Monday, as it seeks to avert more strikes.
"We wrote this morning to union Vereinigung Cockpit to offer mediation and have proposed two mediators," a spokesman for Lufthansa said, adding the company had not yet received an answer.
Vereinigung Cockpit has called a news conference for Monday at 1330 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders