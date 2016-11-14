BERLIN Nov 14 Lufthansa has offered its pilots in Germany mediation in a long-running row over pay, it said on Monday, as it seeks to avert more strikes.

"We wrote this morning to union Vereinigung Cockpit to offer mediation and have proposed two mediators," a spokesman for Lufthansa said, adding the company had not yet received an answer.

Vereinigung Cockpit has called a news conference for Monday at 1330 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)