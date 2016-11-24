FRANKFURT Nov 24 Lufthansa is taking a hit of about 20 million euros ($21.06 million) for the first two days of an ongoing strike by pilots, the group's board member Harry Hohmeister said on Thursday, also warning of falling bookings.

"Not only have we suffered severe damage (from the strike), but we're also noticing from mid-term booking numbers that customer behaviour is changing," he said.

Pilots said they would extend strike action that began on Wednesday until Friday, increasing pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute and promising further disruptions for travellers. ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)