FRANKFURT Feb 15 German flagship airline
Deutsche Lufthansa can continue to hire temporary
staff as flight attendants on its routes from Berlin, a German
court said on Wednesday, rejecting complaints by two labour
unions.
The labour court in Frankfurt said it had rejected the
unions' request for a temporary injunction, saying workers'
rights to co-determination -- a central element of Germany's
industrial system that governs workers' involvement in
management -- had not been violated.
The ruling comes after German services union Verdi and
flight attendants' union UFO hit back at plans by Lufthansa to
hire temporary workers as flight attendants, a move that could
curb the airline's staffing costs.
According to Verdi, Lufthansa agreed in the last decade to
use only permanent staff for new routes in Germany, and that
agreement is still valid.
Lufthansa just started a new programme aimed at improving
operating profit by at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion)
by 2014, and its executives said they would "knock down and
rebuild" the airline to achieve that goal.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)