FRANKFURT Feb 15 German flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa can continue to hire temporary staff as flight attendants on its routes from Berlin, a German court said on Wednesday, rejecting complaints by two labour unions.

The labour court in Frankfurt said it had rejected the unions' request for a temporary injunction, saying workers' rights to co-determination -- a central element of Germany's industrial system that governs workers' involvement in management -- had not been violated.

The ruling comes after German services union Verdi and flight attendants' union UFO hit back at plans by Lufthansa to hire temporary workers as flight attendants, a move that could curb the airline's staffing costs.

According to Verdi, Lufthansa agreed in the last decade to use only permanent staff for new routes in Germany, and that agreement is still valid.

Lufthansa just started a new programme aimed at improving operating profit by at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) by 2014, and its executives said they would "knock down and rebuild" the airline to achieve that goal. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)