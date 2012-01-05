FRANKFURT Jan 5 Two unions on Thursday hit back at Deutsche Lufthansa's plans to hire temporary staff as flight attendants, saying an expert opinion they obtained backed their opposition to the move by Germany's biggest airline.

Lufthansa said on Wednesday it planned to hire 200 temporary workers to work as flight attendants on routes to and from Berlin's new airport, a move that could curb its staffing costs.

German services union Verdi and flight attendants' union UFO said in a joint statement on Thursday one of two expert opinions they commissioned showed that Lufthansa is not allowed to use temporary workers in Berlin or any other location.

They did not say who provided the opinion. The second one will be completed by the end of January, they said.

According to Verdi, Lufthansa agreed in the last decade to use only permanent staff for new routes in Germany, and that agreement is still valid.

A spokesman for Lufthansa said he could not comment on the matter because he had not seen the opinion.

"But we see no basis for a breach of law or current wage agreements," he said.

Lufthansa last month announced it will launch a new cost-cutting programme this year as a weakening global economy and high fuel costs hit profit. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Erica Billingham)