BERLIN, Dec 10 Pilots at Lufthansa
have called for mediation to cover all areas of their dispute
with the German airline's management, not only the early
retirement row that has resulted in 10 strikes this year.
Lufthansa offered last week to enter mediation to resolve
the long-running dispute over early retirement benefits, seeking
to halt the pummelling it was taking from repeated industrial
action.
The company estimated this week that labour strikes this
year have cost it close to 200 million euros ($247.5 million) in
operating profit.
However, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said in a
statement on Wednesday that the dispute could not be laid to
rest unless all points of conflict were resolved.
The pilots want Lufthansa to maintain a scheme that allows
them to retire at 55 and keep receiving up to 60 percent of
their salary until regular pension payments kick in at 65.
They are also against Lufthansa's plans to start low-cost
long-haul flights and are critical of the way management is
pushing through low-cost expansion in Europe by using pilots
from a unit that is not part of the collective wage agreements
at the Lufthansa or Germanwings brands.
"With this call for a wide-ranging mediation, Vereinigung
Cockpit is showing a constructive path to resolve the pay
conflict to the satisfaction of all parties and showing how
Lufthansa can create a successful future together with its
pilots," VC spokesman Joerg Handwerg said in a statement.
Lufthansa's position has been that the retirement scheme is
outdated because pilots may now legally work until the age of
65. It therefore wants to change the conditions for new starters
to increase the average retirement age of its pilots.
It has also acknowledged that talks with the pilots on the
expansion of low-cost services have been a failure.
($1 = 0.8080 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)