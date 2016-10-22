FRANKFURT Oct 22 German cabin crew union UFO will postpone strikes at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings as it has received a new wage proposal, a person familiar with the talks said on Saturday.

The union had said strikes were possible from Monday, promising to give more detailed information on timing later.

Since the union wants to take a close look at the proposal, there will be no strikes on Monday and Tuesday, the person said.

UFO declined to comment, while Eurowings was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Lufthansa is using the regional carrier as a base for low-cost expansion and is combining it with its Germanwings operations. The union has been trying to agree new contracts for Eurowings staff in Germany for two years.

The Eurowings talks are separate from an agreement between Lufthansa and UFO for staff at its main Lufthansa brand and Germanwings, for which a deal was agreed over the summer.

The carrier has previously said that only 23 Eurowings planes operating in Germany could therefore be subject to the latest industrial action. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Adrian Croft)