FRANKFURT Nov 30 Lufthansa said it had made a new offer to its pilots to end walkouts that are forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and costing it million of euros a day.

It said it was still offering an increase in wages by 4.4 percent in two instalments as well as a one-off payment but said this latest offer was no longer linked to any other terms and conditions.

It had previously demanded that pilots agree to a change to their pension scheme in return for wage increases. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)