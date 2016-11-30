UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Nov 30 Lufthansa said it had made a new offer to its pilots to end walkouts that are forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and costing it million of euros a day.
It said it was still offering an increase in wages by 4.4 percent in two instalments as well as a one-off payment but said this latest offer was no longer linked to any other terms and conditions.
It had previously demanded that pilots agree to a change to their pension scheme in return for wage increases. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders