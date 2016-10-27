(Corrects attribution, paragraph 1)

DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 27 German cabin crew union UFO will call for two more days of strikes at Lufthansa units next week if managers' fail to change their behaviour, UFO representative Daniel Flohr told Reuters.

He did not say at which carriers or on which days the industrial action would take place.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at budget units Eurowings and Germanwings on Thursday as cabin crew staged a 24-hour walkout in a row over pay and conditions. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)