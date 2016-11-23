UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Nov 23 Pilots at Germany's Lufthansa said they would extend strikes by another 24 hours, with the walkout on the third day affecting short-haul flights out of country on Friday.
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit started a two-day walkout on Wednesday, grounding some 1,800 flights at one of Europe's largest airlines in a long-running pay dispute.
While walkouts on Wednesday and Thursday affect both long and short-haul flights, Friday's strike will only ground planes destined for short-haul routes out of Germany, the union said in a statement.
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders