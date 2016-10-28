FRANKFURT Oct 28 Managers of Lufthansa's Eurowings will meet with cabin crew union UFO on Sunday to try to avert further labour strikes next week, Eurowings said.

Lufthansa's Germanwings, which is being merged with Eurowings, has separately asked UFO to resume talks next week to resolve a dispute over part-time contracts, Eurowings said in a statement on Friday.

The two budget carriers had to cancel hundreds of flights on Thursday as cabin crew staged a 24-hour walkout over pay and working conditions. They have threatened two more days of strikes next week. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Edward Taylor)