BERLIN, March 23 German trade union Verdi said
Deutsche Lufthansa's air traffic over Easter would not
be disrupted by strikes in the ongoing wage dispute at Germany's
largest airline.
The union said in a statement late on Friday that no
agreement was reached in the latest round of talks and that
another walkout was possible before the next round, which is due
to start on April 17, but not over Easter.
The union's demands and Lufthansa's offers so far have been
"far apart", Verdi said.
Lufthansa on Thursday had to cancel close to 40 percent of
its flights as staff went on strike on the eve of wage talks
with the German airline, which is trying to cut costs to compete
with Middle East and low-cost carriers.
The strike had left exasperated passengers stranded as they
waited in long lines snaking through Frankfurt airport's
Terminal 1, the home of Lufthansa.
Efforts by big European airlines such as Lufthansa and Air
France-KLM to shrink costs in the face of soaring jet
fuel prices and fierce competition from Middle Eastern airlines
and low-cost carriers have fanned tensions with workers.
Verdi is demanding a 5.2 percent pay rise for 33,000 cabin
crew and ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik,
Lufthansa Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews.
It also wants a commitment by Lufthansa to safeguard jobs.
Lufthansa, Europe's biggest airline by revenue, wants to
freeze pay and get staff to work an hour more each week to help
it to remain competitive.