FRANKFURT, March 21 Lufthansa Cargo said Jade Cargo, its joint venture in China, is preparing to restart flight operations, and it saw no additional financial burden from the venture in 2012 after having found a partner for restructuring.

Jade Cargo's flights were grounded in January as its owners held talks on financing. It announced at the end of February that Chinese transportation group UniTop had agreed to come on board as a partner.

Lufthansa Cargo also said on Wednesday it hoped to improve earnings by a minimum of 70 million euros a year from 2015 as part of the SCORE savings programme being carried out across the Lufthansa group. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)