FRANKFURT, March 25 Lufthansa Cargo, the air
freight arm of Germany's largest airline, aims to set
up a partnership with an airline outside of the Lufthansa Group
by the middle of this year ahead of further cooperation deals,
it said on Tuesday.
Karl Ulrich Garnadt, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo, said the aim of
such partnerships would be to increase the number of routes and
destinations Lufthansa Cargo could offer while helping to cut
costs by taking advantage of the partner's logistics handling
facilities, for example.
"We are in talks with more than one airline, a second
partnership should follow in 2015," Garnadt said.
Air freight companies are coming under increased price
pressure because of a growing number of passenger services
carrying cargo in the belly of the aircraft.
With Middle Eastern airlines in particular expanding routes
fast, that has put prices under pressure and forced some
airlines, such as British Airways and Air France
to scale back their own use of freighters.
Industry body IATA revised up its forecasts for global cargo
demand to 4 percent growth for this year, but said yields would
fall 1.5 percent.
Lufthansa Cargo presented its annual report on Tuesday and
Garnadt said that yields at the company had stabilised at the
end of last year, but that it was difficult to make any
forecasts beyond that.
Any partnership between Lufthansa Cargo and another airline
needs to be approved by antitrust authorities before it is
announced, he said.
Garnadt, who will become CEO of Lufthansa's passenger
airline business in May, has experience of a similar partnership
during a previous stint at the passenger unit. A joint venture
with United and Air Canada, called Atlantic
Plus Plus, was set up to enable the airlines to coordinate
schedules and pricing on transatlantic routes.
"What works in the passenger business should also work in
cargo, even though it is more difficult to set up," he told
Reuters.
BELLY AND FREIGHTERS
Lufthansa Cargo reported a 2013 operating result of 77
million euros, a 27 percent fall on 2012 and below what it had
expected at the start of 2013, Garnadt said. Revenue fell 9.2
percent to 2.44 billion euros.
The company said it hoped to increase the amount of goods it
carries by 5 percent this year and significantly improve
operating profit.
In the summer, when travel peaks, Lufthansa Cargo transports
over 50 percent of its freight in the bellies of Lufthansa
passenger aircraft. Garnadt said having the flexibility to mix
freighters and belly capacity was key to survival in the present
market.
"Those with only freighter capacity will have tough times
ahead," he told Reuters.
It will be flying four new Boeing 777F freighters this year.
Rather than expanding its fleet, they will be used to replace
four MD-11s. Garnadt said that two of those MD-11s had been sold
but two would be kept in reserve in case demand picked up.
The two MD-11s will also be needed in the coming years after
Lufthansa decided to postpone a decision on whether to firm up
an option for the first of what could be a further five 777Fs.
Postponing the decision means any new 777F plane will only
now be delivered in 2017 at the earliest, instead of 2016.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen, editing by
Louise Heavens)