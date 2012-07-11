* Wants compensation after regulatory changes-sources

* Lukoil paid around $550 mln for 700 stations in 2008

By Evrim Ergin

ISTANBUL, July 11 Lukoil is seeking arbitration over its purchase of a chain of Turkish petrol stations in 2008, with sources close to the proceedings saying Russia's second-biggest oil company wants compensation claiming it overpayed.

"Lukoil's subsidiary in Turkey, Lukoil Eurasia Petrol, filed for arbitration in relation to the Akpet deal," Dmitry Dolgov, Lukoil's spokesman in Moscow, told Reuters.

Lukoil will argue that after regulatory changes the sum of around $550 million which it paid for the 700 stations licensed to Akpet, owned by Turkey's Aytemiz, was excessive, the sources told Reuters.

It has applied to Swiss arbitrators for compensation, the sources added.

Aytemiz declined to comment.

Since the purchase, Turkey's Competition Board, a state regulatory agency, sharply reduced the length of contracts petrol stations sign with fuel distributors like Lukoil.

"Because the Competition Board's decision altered the conditions, an application has been made at an arbitration court in Geneva," one of the sources said on condition his name was not used.

"Compensation is being sought, naturally, but no sum of money is being discussed," he said.

When Lukoil acquired the Akpet chain, Turkish petrol stations, which are independently owned and operated under franchise, had contracts lasting 15 to 25 years to sell fuel with a given distributor.

A year after the acquisition, the Competition Board ruled the length of the contract violated anti-trust principles and limited the franchises to five years. The new regulation went into effect in 2010.

Lukoil is now arguing that the value of the company it bought from Aytemiz has been sharply reduced by the new regulation, the source said.

Another source with knowledge of the suit, who also declined to be identified, confirmed that Lukoil had applied for arbitration earlier this year.

The second source added that the fuel retailer's market share has remained roughly the same at 3.7 percent, despite the regulatory change. At the time of the purchase, Lukoil said it would double its market share in 10 years to 10 percent.

Oil producer Lukoil's entry into the Turkish market was aimed at expanding its downstream business. (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)