LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Lukoil has hired Citigroup and
Societe Generale as lead managers for a potential US dollar
bond, according to banking sources.
Citigroup and SG declined to comment.
The Russian oil company, rated BBB-/BBB- was last in the
market in October 2016 when it priced a US$1bn 144A/Reg S trade
at a yield of 4.75%. Those bonds are now trading at 4.82% on the
bid side, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company announced a fourth-quarter profit of R46.6bn on
Tuesday (US$790m) compared with a net loss of R65bn a year
earlier.
