SOFIA Aug 10 Russian oil company LUKOIL's
Bulgarian refinery can continue operating until a
final ruling is given on a tax dispute with the customs office,
a top Bulgarian court ruled on Wednesday.
Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court upheld a previous
court ruling that allowed the 142,000 barrels-per-day refinery
to restart work after the customs office stripped it of key
licences blocking its processing and sales at the end of July.
A court session on the tax dispute is scheduled for Aug. 31.
The revocation of the licences, followed by a probe into
allegations of abuse of a dominant market position, is part of
the Bulgarian government's efforts to boost transparency in the
fuel market. It also indicates a deepening rift with Russia over
energy.
The actions aimed at LUKOIL, which many in the poorest
European Union state blame for high fuel prices, is likely to
boost support for the centre-right government ahead of October
local and presidential polls.
They are also meant to show Brussels that the cabinet of
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, urged to work harder to fight
high-level corruption, is willing to impose strict rules.
Sofia and LUKOIL have indicated a solution is likely to be
found as the Russian oil major is the Balkan country's key fuel
provider and taxpayer and has invested over $1.7 billion in its
operations there since 1999.
The Burgas refinery provides about 70 percent of the fuels
on the local market, secures jobs for about 6,000 people and its
payments to the state budget for the first six months make 13
percent of all tax revenues.
It is the only jet fuel supplier for Bulgaria's airports and
its temporary shutdown forced the government to release jet fuel
stocks from state reserves.
The customs office stripped the refinery of its tax fuel
depot licences after it failed to install on time product
metering designed to let customs officers monitor its output and
calculate taxes and excise duties precisely.
The oil plant has pledged to have the meters installed by
December and argued the government's deadline was unrealistic,
given the complexity of its facilities. It appealed against the
revocation of the licences.
