SOFIA Aug 10 Russian oil company LUKOIL's Bulgarian refinery can continue operating until a final ruling is given on a tax dispute with the customs office, a top Bulgarian court ruled on Wednesday.

Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court upheld a previous court ruling that allowed the 142,000 barrels-per-day refinery to restart work after the customs office stripped it of key licences blocking its processing and sales at the end of July.

A court session on the tax dispute is scheduled for Aug. 31.

The revocation of the licences, followed by a probe into allegations of abuse of a dominant market position, is part of the Bulgarian government's efforts to boost transparency in the fuel market. It also indicates a deepening rift with Russia over energy.

The actions aimed at LUKOIL, which many in the poorest European Union state blame for high fuel prices, is likely to boost support for the centre-right government ahead of October local and presidential polls.

They are also meant to show Brussels that the cabinet of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, urged to work harder to fight high-level corruption, is willing to impose strict rules.

Sofia and LUKOIL have indicated a solution is likely to be found as the Russian oil major is the Balkan country's key fuel provider and taxpayer and has invested over $1.7 billion in its operations there since 1999.

The Burgas refinery provides about 70 percent of the fuels on the local market, secures jobs for about 6,000 people and its payments to the state budget for the first six months make 13 percent of all tax revenues.

It is the only jet fuel supplier for Bulgaria's airports and its temporary shutdown forced the government to release jet fuel stocks from state reserves.

The customs office stripped the refinery of its tax fuel depot licences after it failed to install on time product metering designed to let customs officers monitor its output and calculate taxes and excise duties precisely.

The oil plant has pledged to have the meters installed by December and argued the government's deadline was unrealistic, given the complexity of its facilities. It appealed against the revocation of the licences. (Reported by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Anthony Barker)