* The 142,000 bpd refinery to fully meet tax rules next year

* LUKOIL keeps plans for investing in Burgas unit

SOFIA, Sept 27 Russia's LUKOIL has sped up installing proper meters and will have its 142,000 barrels per day Bulgarian refinery in line with tax regulations next year, CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Tuesday.

The plant at the Black Sea port of Burgas is appealing a customs office's decision to strip it of key operational licences for its failure to install on time product metering needed to enable officials to monitor production and calculate precisely due taxes.

A court, which will hear the appeal on Wednesday, has allowed the refiner to process crude oil and sell its fuels until it rules on the tax dispute.

"We will fully comply with the customs office's regulations. In the next two to three months we will meet the requirements at about 80 percent. We will meet them fully in 2012," Alekperov told reporters after meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.

Alekperov pointed out the complexity of the installation of the specific metering at the plant and said the given time was not enough to comply, but said LUKOIL was not in conflict with the Bulgarian government.

Analysts have said that the tax dispute, which started just two months ahead of local and presidential polls illustrates Sofia's increasing push for a stronger role in its relations with Russia on the energy front.

The dispute has not averted LUKOIL's plans to modernise the Bulgarian plant and Alekperov said a new, $1.3 billion hydro-cracking installation there will boost crude processing by about 60 percent to 8 million tonnes a year once it is completed.

The new unit, which will allow for deep refining of heavy fuels at the Burgas refinery is expected to come online three years after a final contract for its construction is signed with France's Technip .

Earlier LUKOIL estimates for the launch of the unit were for 2015. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by James Jukwey)