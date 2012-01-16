* The 142,000 bpd refinery meets tax rules-customs office
* Customs to check metering at its port fuel depot by
end-week
SOFIA Jan 16 Russia's LUKOIL
has installed meters to align its 142,000 barrels per day
Bulgarian refinery with tax regulations, the customs office said
on Monday.
The plant at the Black Sea port of Burgas is appealing a
customs office's decision to strip it of key operational
licences for its failure to install product metering on time.
The meters are required to enable officials to monitor
production and calculate taxes precisely.
The customs office said the refinery now meets requirements
and that it plans to announce whether its fuel depot at Burgas
also meets rules by the end of week.
"The refinery now meets legal requirements. But we will
await the court sitting on the appeal case scheduled for Jan. 24
before we decide on the operational licences," a customs office
spokeswoman said.
The head of the customs office, Vanyo Tanov, has said that
the plant can have its licences back if LUKOIL withdraws its
appeal.
The customs office may also issue new licences to the
refinery, if it keeps the lawsuit, but that process would take
time, Tanov has said.
A court has already allowed the refiner to process crude oil
and sell its fuels until it rules on the tax dispute.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)