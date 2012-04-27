Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
BARCELONA, Spain, April 27 Russia's second-largest crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday that it may start paying dividends biannually, instead of once a year as it has done so far, a company spokesman told reporters.
Earlier on Friday, LUKOIL said its board recommended to pay 75 roubles per share on its 2011 financial results, up from 59 roubles per share in the previous year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.