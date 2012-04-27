BARCELONA, Spain, April 27 Russia's second-largest crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday that it may start paying dividends biannually, instead of once a year as it has done so far, a company spokesman told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, LUKOIL said its board recommended to pay 75 roubles per share on its 2011 financial results, up from 59 roubles per share in the previous year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)