MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's second-biggest oil company LUKOIL is not planning to issue Eurobonds, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are not planning that yet. We have a good cash flow, we have free resources and there is no necessity for that," Vagit Alekperov told reporters.

A banking source said in August LUKOIL was planning to issue Eurobonds in autumn this year to refinance debt. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)