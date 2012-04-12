AMSTERDAM, April 12 Russia's second-largest oil
producer LUKOIL said on Thursday it had signed a deal
with Dutch Verolma Groep to acquire 59 gas stations in Belgium
and the Netherlands, but did not disclose financial details.
LUKOIL already has 168 gas stations in Belgium and in 2009
it bought a 45 percent stake in the Zeeland oil refinery in the
Netherlands in which French oil major Total holds
remaining 55 percent.
"Entering the Dutch market fits with LUKOIL's gas station
expansion strategy," Bulat Subaev, managing director of LUKOIL
Belgium, said in a statement.
Els Ruysen, LUKOIL spokeswoman in Belgium, said the deal was
due to be completed in the second quarter once cleared by the
anti-competition authorities.
