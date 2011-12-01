(Adds details from statement)
MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian oil producer LUKOIL
said on Thursday its priority over the next decade is
to raise production and it will invest $48 billion in the coming
years in projects in places such as Iraq, the Caspian Sea and
Western Siberia.
Working to stem declining crude production, LUKOIL expects
its hydrocarbon output to grow by at least 3.5 percent a year
over the next decade.
Crude output has been falling due to depletion of its core
fields in Russia's oil heartland of Western Siberia as well as
lower-than-expected output at the new deposit of South Khylchuyu
in the Timan Pechora oil province.
In the third quarter LUKOIL slipped into third place among
Russian majors in terms of domestic production behind TNK-BP
, half owned by British oil major BP, and
top-ranked Rosneft.
At a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, LUKOIL's directors
addressed this issue, agreeing a strategic development plan for
2012-2021, according to a statement.
Much of the production increase is expected to come from
projects in Iraq, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea and the
Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, it said.
It will invest $48 billion during 2012-2014 -- $13.9 billion
of it next year -- in existing production projects, while a
number of other projects will be launched.
LUKOIL said it would present the strategy to investors in
the first quarter of 2012.
The plan is based on Brent price projections ranging from
$96.2 per barrel in 2012 to $108.6 per barrel in 2014.
LUKOIL's output fell 1 percent last year to 96 million
tonnes (1.92 million barrels per day).
The company expects to achieve modest growth next year and
described its expected output increase in 2013-2014 as
"material" on the back of foreign expansion and new domestic
projects.
It reported a worse-than-expected 20 percent fall in profits
last Friday. [ID: nL5E7MP0TA]
LUKOIL gave no details on potential acquisitions. The
company has set aside $1.8 billion to finance acquisitions,
according to its financial statements, but has not disclosed
where it wants to invest the money.
