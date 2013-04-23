MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's No.2 crude producer
Lukoil has increased its 2013 investment programme to
$20 billion from the earlier planned $16 billion, Russian news
agencies quoted the company's chief executive as saying on
Tuesday.
Vagit Alekperov, the Chief Executive Officer, also said
Lukoil planned to increase its hydrocarbon production by 3
percent this year.
Lukoil has been struggling to stabilise its production in
Russia at its depleted fields and has been aggressively
acquiring upstream assets abroad, including Iraq's huge West
Qurna-2 oilfield.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)