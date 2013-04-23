MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's No.2 crude producer Lukoil has increased its 2013 investment programme to $20 billion from the earlier planned $16 billion, Russian news agencies quoted the company's chief executive as saying on Tuesday.

Vagit Alekperov, the Chief Executive Officer, also said Lukoil planned to increase its hydrocarbon production by 3 percent this year.

Lukoil has been struggling to stabilise its production in Russia at its depleted fields and has been aggressively acquiring upstream assets abroad, including Iraq's huge West Qurna-2 oilfield. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)