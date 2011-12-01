MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian oil producer LUKOIL
said on Thursday it will channel $48 billion into
investment projects in 2012-2014, with $13.8 billion to be
invested in 2012.
The company also said it expected its average annual
hydrocarbon production growth will be at least 3.5 percent over
the next ten years.
LUKOIL has been suffering from declining crude production
due to depletion of its West Siberia oilfield as well as lower
than expected output at the new deposit of South Khylchuyu in
Timan Pechora oil province.
In the third quarter it slipped into third place among
Russian majors in terms of domestic production by TNK-BP
, half owned by BP.
LUKOIL's output fell 1 percent last year to 96 million
tonnes (1.92 million barrels per day). The company expects to
achieve modest growth next year and described its expected
output increase in 2013-2014 as "material" on the back of
foreign expansion and new domestic projects.
(Wtiting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies)