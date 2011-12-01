MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian oil producer LUKOIL said on Thursday it will channel $48 billion into investment projects in 2012-2014, with $13.8 billion to be invested in 2012.

The company also said it expected its average annual hydrocarbon production growth will be at least 3.5 percent over the next ten years.

LUKOIL has been suffering from declining crude production due to depletion of its West Siberia oilfield as well as lower than expected output at the new deposit of South Khylchuyu in Timan Pechora oil province.

In the third quarter it slipped into third place among Russian majors in terms of domestic production by TNK-BP , half owned by BP.

LUKOIL's output fell 1 percent last year to 96 million tonnes (1.92 million barrels per day). The company expects to achieve modest growth next year and described its expected output increase in 2013-2014 as "material" on the back of foreign expansion and new domestic projects. (Wtiting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies)