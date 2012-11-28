MOSCOW Nov 28 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL will take a decision by year-end on whether to replace ExxonMobil in the supergiant West Qurna-1 oilfield in Iraq, the head of LUKOIL said on Wednesday.

Vagit Alekperov said that Exxon, which decided to exit the project, has presented the Russian company with data on the field. LUKOIL is already tapping the West Qurna-2 deposit.

"We will have sufficient materials on whether there is a synergy if West Qurna-2 and West Qurna-1 will work in a united cycle," he said.