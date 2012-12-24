UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia's second-largest crude producer LUKOIL said on Monday it decided against entering project to develop Iraqi huge West Qurna-1 oilfield, citing high risks.
LUKOIL oversees the largest share of oil reserves in Iraq among foreign companies and is already involved in the West Qurna-2 project.
"We have analysed all the risks and decided that, as we have (already) been implementing such a global project as West Qurna-2 without a partner, we would have taken upon great risks by entering another big project such as West Qurna-1," Andrei Kuzyayev, head of LUKOIL Overseas, told Russian state TV channel Rossiya-24.
West Qurna-1 became available for LUKOIL and other majors last month when ExxonMobil has informed the Iraqi government it wants to pull out of the $50 billion project in southern Iraq.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.