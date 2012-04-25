MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL is to start production drilling in Iraqi West Qurna-2 oilfield next week, the company's head Vagit Alekperov told Reuters on Wednesday.

He also said that he sees crude production at the field at 150,000 by the end of 2013.

"Next week production drilling will be started... The first unit will drill 27 wells," Alekperov said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Katya Golubkova)