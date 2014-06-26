MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's No.2 crude oil producer
Lukoil expects oil production to peak at Iraq's giant
West Qurna-2 oilfield in 2019 at 1.25 million barrels per day, a
company official said in a presentation on Thursday.
Ravil Maganov, who oversees Lukoil's exploration and
production, also said total investment in the field, located in
the south of Iraq, was expected to exceed $30 billion.
Lukoil started production at the field in March.
The launch of West Qurna-2, the world's second-largest
undeveloped field with recoverable oil reserves of around 14
billion barrels, will allow Lukoil to more than double its
overseas oil output, which now accounts for around 6 percent of
total production.
The company, Russia's largest non-state oil producer, sees
hydrocarbon production at 121 million tonnes of oil equivalent
this year. Its total oil output is expected to rise over 5
percent to 96 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Mark Potter)