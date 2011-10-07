MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday its joint venture in Kazakhstan, Turgai Petroleum, secured a $500 million five-year loan for financing its investment programme and increasing the working capital of the venture.

The shareholders of Turgai Petroleum on a parity basis are LUKOIL's exporting arm, LUKOIL Overseas, and PetroKazakhstan (a joint venture of China's CNPC (66.6 percent) and KazMunayGaz (33.3 percent).

The first tranche in the amount of $300 million will be provided after signing the loan agreement while the second tranche ($200 million) may be drawn down within 18 months from the date of entering into the agreement. The loan will be subject to the interest rate of LIBOR + 2.85 percent.

The Bank of China is the mandated lead arranger of the deal. BNP Paribas (Suisse), Citibank (Kazakhstan), Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International took part in the loan syndication.

Turgai Petroleum will supply about 2 million tonnes of oil to the Chinese market through the Atasu - Alashankou pipeline over the term of the loan agreement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)