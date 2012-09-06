* LUKOIL to team up with Det norske, North Energy and Lundin
* LUKOIL to ramp up foreign investments to $5.5 bln in 2013
* Company's foreign oil output share to double by 2012
OSLO, Sept 6 LUKOIL, Russia's No.2
crude producer, is vying to bid for rights to tap Norway's vast
offshore oil riches jointly with Det norske, Lundin
Petroleum and North Energy, a LUKOIL
official told reporters on Thursday.
Andrei Kuzyayev, head of LUKOIL Overseas, also said LUKOIL
would increase investments in foreign projects next year by
almost 60 percent to $5.5 billion.
LUKOIL last year was prequalified as an operator in Norway's
offshore areas, opening the door to licensing rounds that could
add to the Russian oil company's growing international
portfolio. It seeks to offset a decline in crude production at
its depleted oil fields in Siberia.
"In December, we will take part in the 22nd round (to bid)
for development of hydrocarbon blocks jointly with two Norwegian
companies Det norske, (and) North Energy and Swedish company
Lundin," Andrei Kuzyayev, head of LUKOIL Overseas, told
reporters.
He said LUKOIL would create separate alliances with each of
the three companies to bid for the licences and that it had set
aside $300 million for possible Norwegian offshore investments
in 2014-2016.
Russian oil companies, especially those without state
participation and therefore barred from holding major licences
to drill in Russia's own Arctic waters, are expanding abroad to
help compensate for declining output in Siberia.
LUKOIL has been gradually building an upstream portfolio in
Iraq and Africa and acquiring downstream stakes in Europe.
Kuzyayev also said LUKOIL aimed to increase the percentage
of its overall oil output that comes from foreign projects to 20
percent by 2015 from 10 percent currently.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Jane Baird)