MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL is in talks to sell its loss-making Odessa refinery in Ukraine, LUKOIL's Vice President Gennady Fedotov said on Thursday.

"The possibility to sell it is being studied. There are some who wish to buy it," Fedotov said.

The plant is designed to process 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil a year, but LUKOIL shut it in October 2010 due to its poor financial performance.

In 2009, it produced 2.05 million tonnes of oil products. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)