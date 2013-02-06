* End-2012 reserves at 13.4 bln bls oil, 23.5 TCF of gas

MOSCOW Feb 6 LUKOIL, Russia's second-largest crude producer, said it had fully replaced oil and gas reserves in 2012 thanks to acquisitions and the upward revision of figures for the Caspian Sea region and Komi Republic.

LUKOIL, like other Russian producers, is facing a depletion of reserves and a decline in production at its deposits in West Siberia.

The company said on Wednesday that proved hydrocarbon reserves totalled 17.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 13.4 billion barrels of oil and 23.5 trillion cubic feet of gas as of end-December, almost unchanged from the previous year under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) system of classification.

LUKOIL has been pursuing a strategy of global expansion, given the competition at home from state-controlled energy companies including larger rival Rosneft. The largest shareholders in LUKOIL are its president Vagit Alekperov and his deputy Leonid Fedun.

LUKOIL is developing the giant West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq and has also been exploring in West Africa.

Under Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) criteria, its resources totalled 10.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent by the end of last year, the company said.

The oil ministry has said Russia's overall discoveries of oil and gas last year more than offset the amount produced of each.

In December, LUKOIL acquired West Siberia's Imilor group of fields for $1.7 billion, with reserves valued by analysts at 66 million tonnes under they C1 classification (explored). The fields were not included in the 2012 audit.