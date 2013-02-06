* End-2012 reserves at 13.4 bln bls oil, 23.5 TCF of gas
* LUKOIL looks abroad to replace West Siberia reserves
(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Feb 6 LUKOIL, Russia's
second-largest crude producer, said it had fully replaced oil
and gas reserves in 2012 thanks to acquisitions and the upward
revision of figures for the Caspian Sea region and Komi
Republic.
LUKOIL, like other Russian producers, is facing a depletion
of reserves and a decline in production at its deposits in West
Siberia.
The company said on Wednesday that proved hydrocarbon
reserves totalled 17.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent,
including 13.4 billion barrels of oil and 23.5 trillion cubic
feet of gas as of end-December, almost unchanged from the
previous year under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) system of classification.
LUKOIL has been pursuing a strategy of global expansion,
given the competition at home from state-controlled energy
companies including larger rival Rosneft. The largest
shareholders in LUKOIL are its president Vagit Alekperov and his
deputy Leonid Fedun.
LUKOIL is developing the giant West Qurna-2 oilfield in Iraq
and has also been exploring in West Africa.
Under Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) criteria,
its resources totalled 10.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent by
the end of last year, the company said.
The oil ministry has said Russia's overall discoveries of
oil and gas last year more than offset the amount produced of
each.
In December, LUKOIL acquired West Siberia's Imilor group of
fields for $1.7 billion, with reserves valued by analysts at 66
million tonnes under they C1 classification (explored). The
fields were not included in the 2012 audit.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maya Dyakina and
Jane Baird)