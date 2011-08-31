MOSCOW Aug 31 Russia's No.2 oil producer LUKOIL reported on Wednesday a 64 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to $3.2 billion, beating analysts' forecast of $2.9 billion.

LUKOIL said second-quarter sales rose to $34.9 billion from $25.85 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts expected sales to rise to $34.28 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $5.35 billion from $3.7 billion in the second quarter of 2010, beating an average forecast of $4.77 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)