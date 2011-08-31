* Net profit rises 67 pct to $3.2 bln

* Q2 crude production fell 5.6 pct

* Crude production expected to decline up to 4 pct this year

* LUKOIL beats Rosneft in efficiency -analyst (Adds details, analyst and CEO comments)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Aug 31 LUKOIL , Russia's second-biggest oil producer, reported a 67 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to $3.25 billion, beating analysts' forecast of $2.9 billion, as declining crude output was offset by rising prices.

LUKOIL is suffering from oil production decline due to depleted West Siberian reserves and looking elsewhere, including Africa and Asia, to boost its upstream business.

The company said its April-June crude oil output fell 5.6 percent to 22.74 million tonnes, but rising crude prices had improved refining margins.

Vagit Alekperov, LUKOIL's long-standing chief executive, told Reuters that crude production is set to decline by up to 4 percent for the whole 2011 year, while next year it will see flat output.

"There will be a stabilisation of production in 2012, and growth will start by 2013," Alekperov told Reuters in an interview.

As of 1130 GMT LUKOIL's Moscow-traded shares were up 0.3 percent, underperforming the broader market , which increased by 1.3 percent.

Bank of Moscow analyst Denis Borisov said the company was more efficient than it's peer, Russia's top crude producer Rosneft , which failed to match expectations in the second quarter

According to his calculations, LUKOIL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per barrel of oil extracted stood at $30.7 compared with $24.8 at Rosneft.

"LUKOIL is a leader in terms of effectiveness," Borisov said.

LUKOIL said its second-quarter sales rose to $34.9 billion from $25.85 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts expected revenues to rise to $34.28 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $5.35 billion from $3.7 billion in the second quarter of 2010, beating an average forecast of $4.77 billion in a Reuters poll. (Editing by John Bowker and Jon Loades-Carter)