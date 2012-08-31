(Recasts lead, adds details)
* LUKOIL says Q2 net profit at $1.01 billion
* Profit hit by higher tax, weaker roubles and oil prices
MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russia's No.2 oil producer LUKOIL
shed more than two thirds of second-quarter net profit
compared with last year and undershot forecasts, hit by lower
oil prices, a weaker rouble and a bigger tax bill.
Net profit was just over $1 billion, against the average of
analysts' forecasts of $2.34 billion.
However, LUKOIL performed better than peer Rosneft
, which posted a surprise second-quarter loss this
month, thanks to high exposure to refining which
benefited from a lower export duty and high margins.
The company said current profit tax jumped to $1.1 billion
in April-June 2012 from $649 million a year earlier following a
tax rate increase as the government replenishes its coffers
after an election-related spending spree.
Russian crude producers have been complaining over a high
tax rate, set by the state, where oil and gas revenues accounts
for a half of state budget proceeds.
LUKOIL's shares turned negative after its results
announcement, falling 1.3 percent by 0950 GMT compared with a
near flat broader Moscow market.
Uralsib analysts said before the results were published that
they prefer LUKOIL's shares over Rosneft stock as the
company is trading at a 24 percent discount to its larger peer
on enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation ratio basis (EBITDA).
LUKOIL said second-quarter sales fell 7 percent to $32.4
billion from $34.91 billion in the year-earlier period, beyond
analysts' expectations of $33.3 billion.
EBITDA fell 35 percent to $3.46 billion from $5.35 billion a
year ago.
The company said second-quarter crude oil and natural gas
liquids output edged down 0.8 percent to 195.01 million barrels
of oil equivalent.
LUKOIL has suffered from crude production decline due to
depletion of West Siberia deposits, while its new
South-Khylchuyu field disappointed with a double-digit output
decline, attributed by the company to wrong geological
assessments.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Cowell)