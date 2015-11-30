UPDATE 1-China Feb gasoline exports jump to 2nd-highest on record, imports plunge
* Gasoline imports tumble 94 pct to just 7,245 tonnes (Adds details on imports and exports)
* Lukoil's Q3 profit at $623 mln vs forecast of $922 mln
* Total hydrocarbon production up 3.5 pct in Q3 (Adds detail on output, EBITDA, shares reaction)
MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's second-biggest oil producer Lukoil said on Monday its third-quarter net profit fell by around 62 percent year-on-year to $623 million as it felt the effects of tumbling oil prices.
Russian oil producers have been hit by a decline in oil prices which fell from their peak of $115 per barrel reached in June 2014 to below $45 currently.
During the first nine months of 2015, Lukoil's net income was affected by a two-fold decrease in the hydrocarbon prices and by a write-off of $371 million related to an exploration project in Romania, the company said. It did not specify the exact effect on third-quarter net income.
Lukoil's revenues fell 40 percent in July-September to $23.4 billion, in line with market expectations, the company said.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 32 percent to $3.6 billion, beating analysts' forecast of $3.4 billion.
As of 1045 GMT, shares in Lukoil were up 0.4 percent in Moscow, in line with a flat broad market index.
Lukoil said its total hydrocarbon production edged up in the third quarter by 3.5 percent thanks to output increase at its giant West Qurna-2 field in Iraq.
Analysts have said they would like to hear about company's investment plans, especially related to West Qurna-2, on the back of falling oil prices.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch believes that the Russian oil firms have a breakeven price of $35 per barrel.
Rosneft, Russia's top listed oil producer by output, registered a 16 percent decline in third-quarter profit. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Gasoline imports tumble 94 pct to just 7,245 tonnes (Adds details on imports and exports)
BEIJING, March 23 China's gasoline exports in February hit the second highest on record, up 76.6 percent over a year earlier at 1.06 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Thursday.