MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's second-biggest oil producer Lukoil said on Monday its third-quarter net profit fell by around 62 percent year-on-year to $623 million as it felt the effects of tumbling oil prices.

Russian oil producers have been hit by a decline in oil prices which fell from their peak of $115 per barrel reached in June 2014 to below $45 currently.

During the first nine months of 2015, Lukoil's net income was affected by a two-fold decrease in the hydrocarbon prices and by a write-off of $371 million related to an exploration project in Romania, the company said. It did not specify the exact effect on third-quarter net income.

Lukoil's revenues fell 40 percent in July-September to $23.4 billion, in line with market expectations, the company said.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 32 percent to $3.6 billion, beating analysts' forecast of $3.4 billion.

As of 1045 GMT, shares in Lukoil were up 0.4 percent in Moscow, in line with a flat broad market index.

Lukoil said its total hydrocarbon production edged up in the third quarter by 3.5 percent thanks to output increase at its giant West Qurna-2 field in Iraq.

Analysts have said they would like to hear about company's investment plans, especially related to West Qurna-2, on the back of falling oil prices.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch believes that the Russian oil firms have a breakeven price of $35 per barrel.

Rosneft, Russia's top listed oil producer by output, registered a 16 percent decline in third-quarter profit. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Keith Weir)