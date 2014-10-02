(Adds details on searches, company comment)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Radu-Sorin Marinas
MOSCOW/BUCHAREST Oct 2 Romanian prosecutors,
police and customs inspectors raided the offices of Russian oil
firm Lukoil's refinery near the city of Ploiesti on
Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and
money laundering concerning an estimated 230 million euros ($290
million).
The prosecuting office of the Ploiesti Court of Appeals said
in a statement emailed to Reuters that "a complex team" had
undertaken searches of the offices of five companies controlled
by Russia's second largest oil producer throughout the day.
Prosecutors said the offices raided included those of Lukoil
Energy & Gas Romania SRL, Lukoil Lubricants East Europe,
Agentia Lukom-A-Romania and TP Log Services SRL.
"In this case we are conducting inquiries over tax evasion
and money laundering as part of the probe. At this stage of the
penal process, the estimated loss was estimated at ... 112
million euros from evasion and 118 million euros from money
laundering.
Lukoil, which has about 300 petrol stations across the
Balkan state, bought the Petrotel refinery in 1998.
Romania, which became a NATO member in 2004 and an European
Union country three years later, has been a staunch supporter of
economic sanctions against Russia since its annexation of the
Crimean peninsula.
A spokesman for the Romanian refinery said by telephone that
the company "would not offer any comments before the lawyers
(give) their point of view."
A spokesman for Lukoil in Moscow confirmed that Romanian
prosecutors had conducted searches at the Petrotel refinery and
said some accounting documents were taken away.
Outside Russia, Lukoil has expanded aggressively in recent
years to offset oil production declines in Russia where its
fields become increasingly depleted. It has said it could trim
its investment programmes due to Western sanctions on Russia
over the Ukraine crisis.
It also recently acquired several producing assets in Russia
and is focusing on domestic projects.
(1 US dollar = 0.7898 euros)
(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Radu
Marinas and Vladimir Soldatkin)